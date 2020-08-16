FHP reports separate fatal crashes in NWFL Saturday night

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are dead in separate crashes in northwest Florida Saturday night. The first happened at about 7:30 in Escambia County at Jacks Branch and Arena Road. A news release says a driver was trying to make a left turn onto a driver when a motorcyclist tried to “improperly pass” the car and the vehicles collided. The driver of the car was seriously injured and taken to Sacred Heart Hospital. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Sacred Heart and later died from his injuries. The motorcylist’s ID hasn’t been released, they just say he’s a 57-year-old man from Cantonment.

In a second fatal crash, a 72-year-old man from Navarre was killed trying to cross State Road 189 in Okaloosa County. A news release from the FHP says the victim tried to cross the road and didn’t “utilize the crosswalk”. He was hit a car and transported to the hospital before passing away. The man’s name has not been released. The incident happened at about 9 pm in Okaloosa County.