FHP reports man dead after fatal crash in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers say a 44-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Hwy. 29.

They say a black sedan was traveling north, in the outside lane, on US Hwy 29 (Century Blvd) approaching State Road 97. “For an unknown reason, the 59-year-old male driver of the black sedan failed to maintain awareness of stopped vehicle traffic directly in front of his vehicle,” according to FHP.

The driver collided with the rear of a dump truck stopped for a red light at the intersection.

