FHP releases new images in investigation into deadly hit-and-run crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have released new images in the search for a vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a woman Wednesday night after she was hit on Pace Boulevard. Troopers sent two images of what they believe to be the white or gray Dodge Caravan that first hit the victim.

Troopers say a woman trying to cross Pace Boulevard was killed after she was struck by a van and after that a sedan. The van left the scene. It happened Wednesday at about 6:30 in the evening near West Lee Street. They believe the caravan has damage to the windshield and front of the vehicle. Anyone with information on this vehicle or where it may be is urged to contact authorities.

