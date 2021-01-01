FHP: Pensacola man struck by vehicle on US Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County dies

Northwest Florida

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed New Year’s Eve night on US Highway 90 (State Road 10) Escambia River Bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers say at 9 p.m. a car was at a halt on the Escambia River Bridge facing west, while the victim was standing directly behind it.

FHP say another vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old Pace man, was westbound on US Highway 90 in the inside lane and he failed to see the other car at a stop, so he hit the vehicle and victim.

After the crash, both drivers continued westbound. The 22-year-old then crossed over into the eastbound traffic lanes of US Highway 90 and hit a third vehicle. The occupants in that vehicle were a 48-year-old man and 14-year-old boy from Pace and FHP reports they have minor injuries.

