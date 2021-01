PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after his vehicle overturned on US-29 (Pensacola Blvd) when an unknown driver rear-ended him Thursday morning.

According to FHP, the impact of being rear-ended caused him to lose control and run off the roadway.

FHP say the suspect is not known at this time but the case is ongoing.