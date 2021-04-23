FHP: Pensacola man facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WKRG)– A Pensacola man is facing multiple drug charges after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped his vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

On Friday, April 23, at 3:13 a.m., the trooper stopped 34-year-old Cortney Wright of Pensacola for running a red light at Saufley Field Road and Mitchell Lane. During traffic stop, the trooper smelled marijuana in his truck, and FHP says Wright admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle and he that he did not have a driver’s license.

During a search of the truck, numerous clear plastic bags containing a green, leafy, plant-like substance throughout the vehicle, thought to be marijuana, were found. The total weight of the suspected marijuana was 160 grams. The trooper also found a pill, digital scales, and $18,570 in cash.

Wright was arrested and booked into the Escambia County jail for a third or subsequent violation of driving while license suspended or revoked, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.