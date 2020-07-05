FHP: Pensacola man dead in fatal crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is dead after a fatal crash on Klondike Road and Dunaway Lane Sunday morning at 11:05 AM, say Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
According to FHP, the 36-year-old driver was traveling south on Klondike Road approaching Dunaway Lane when his vehicle lost control, traveling off the roadway.
The vehicle was turned onto its side, causing the vehicle to strike a fence and rollover, officials say.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, according to FHP. There are no further details at this time.
