FHP: Passenger killed after car crashes into tree

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 33-year-old Molino man was killed when the car he was riding in struck a tree in Escambia County.

At 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, a Nissan Altima was traveling west on West Bogia Road from US 29 approaching South Pine Barren Road. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. A passenger was pronounced dead on scene by Escambia County EMS.

The passenger and driver were not named in the Florida Highway Patrol report.

