FHP: Pace woman fatally injured in Saturday crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 61-year-old Pace woman died from injuries sustained in a Saturday crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers say the 4:34 p.m. crash occurred on County Road 191B (Sterling Way) west of County Road 191A (Mulat Road). According to the traffic report, a 32-year-old Milton man with kids (both boys) between the ages of 4-6 in tow crashed into the victim while trying to refasten one of their seatbelts.

FHP say he and the kids were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries. The victim was transported to the same hospital but ultimately died from her wounds.