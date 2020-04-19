FHP: Okaloosa County Fugitive has been arrested

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol that an Okaloosa County fugitive was arrested on Friday, April 17, 2020.

30-year-old Michael Antoine Hill was identified on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after refusing to stop after going 88 MPH in a 70 MPH Speed zone. Hill exited the highway onto State Road 79 before abandoning the vehicle and ran into the woods. Hill left behind in his Mitsubishi his ID, ammunition, and 57 grams of Marijuana.

On Friday, April 17, 2020, Hill was located at a residence in Crestview where he surrendered willingly.

Hill is charged with six felonies including Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana, Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Trafficking Heroin.

The full Press Release can be read below:

Crestview, FL – On Tuesday April 14, 2020 Trooper H. R. Pyle observed a 2014 Mitsubishi traveling

88 MPH in a posted 70 MPH speed zone, eastbound on State Road 8 (Interstate 10) at the 109 mile

marker. When Trooper Pyle attempted to stop the Mitsubishi, the driver refused to stop and began

driving recklessly, passing traffic in the emergency lane. The driver then exited the interstate and

turned south on State Road 79 before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing into the woods.

Responding Troopers were able to identify the driver as Michael Antoine Hill, 30, of Crestview. As

Hill fled on foot, he abandoned the Mitsubishi, his identification, two loaded pistol magazines

containing 39 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and approximately 57 grams of marijuana. On Friday,

April 17, 2020 members of the FHP North Region Special Response Team, FHP Troop A Criminal

Interdiction Unit and agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement located Hill at a

residence in Crestview where Hill surrendered without incident. After obtaining a search warrant,

Troopers discovered approximately 52 grams of heroin and 26 grams of methamphetamine along

with an SKS 7.62mm rifle inside the residence. Hill is also the subject of arrest warrants in Madison,

Colombia and Miami-Dade counties. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

