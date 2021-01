ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning on Davis Highway in Escambia County.

According to the FHP report, the accident happened around 9 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. The report states a blue Honda Civic, driven by a 26-year-old man, hit the rear of the bus carrying 20 Workman Middle School students.

The FHP says no one was injured in the accident.