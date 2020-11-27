FHP: 8-year-old sole survivor in crash that killed five people

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Five people lost their lives in a car accident on State Road 85 north of State Road 123 Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Florida troopers say a vehicle holding four passengers and a driver got off of SR-85 and went into the center median, traveling into the path of another vehicle with a 19-year-old Crestview man behind the wheel.

He was hit on the left side of his vehicle and was pronounced dead. Additionally, the 58-year-old driver of the other vehicle died; including the following passengers, a 55-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and a 39-year-old woman. An 8-year-old boy from that same vehicle is in critical condition.

Both lanes of SR-85 were closed and an investigation of the crash continues.

