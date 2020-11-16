FHP: Man left in serious condition after Highway 98 crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a crash on Hwy. 98, a man has sustained serious injuries say Florida troopers Sunday morning.
According to FHP, a vehicle driving inside the eastbound lane had a “mechanical failure,” in which it became inoperable.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 39-year-old woman, failed to realize that the other car was at a halt and hit the back of the vehicle.
The crash caused the passenger in the backseat of the impacted vehicle to sustain a head injury from an unsecured item within the vehicle.
East and westbound lanes of US-98 were temporarily closed for the landing of a medical helicopter.
The other occupants of the impacted vehicle were that of a 29-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl who walked away with minor injuries.
