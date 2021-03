OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Monday morning.

The FHP says a 29-year-old man from Saint Cloud, Minnesota was walking along the westbound side of the outside travel lane of I-10 near mile marker 54 when a car hit fatally hit him. It happened at 4:14 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Okaloosa EMS, FHP says in the accident report.