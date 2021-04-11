FHP: Man charged with DUI after backing into ECSO vehicle

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Cantonment is being charged with DUI after a report from the Florida Highway Patrol says he backed his vehicle into a sheriff’s office SUV. The report says an ECSO deputy responded after a homeowner said an unknown Chevy sedan was sitting in a yard on Tributary Street at about 4 Sunday morning.

The report said the deputy found a man asleep at the wheel. The man woke up and allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, hitting the deputy’s SUV. Neither the sleeping driver nor the deputy was hurt. The FHP was called after the crash and they arrested the driver. The name of the driver has not been released.