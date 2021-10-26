FHP looking for help identifying hit-and-run driver

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle suspected to be involved in a deadly hit and run crash from earlier this month in Pensacola.

The crash happened on Oct. 16 at the intersection of Pace Boulevard and Godfrey Street in Pensacola. FHP says a 62-year-old man on a bike was hit crossing the roadway and died two hours later.

The man has not been identified, but investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying who hit and left him for dead.

FHP released surveillance photos Tuesday showing the car suspected to have hit the man.

These photos, while blurry, are the only ones available. FHP is seeking information from anyone in the area early that morning.

FHP says the car should be missing a front right headlight and will likely have damage to its front right fender. The car is silver or white, but FHP does not know its make or model at this time.

Anyone with information should contact FHP or CrimeStoppers.