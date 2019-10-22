FHP looking for car involved in two hit-and-runs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers need your help finding a driver they believe rear-ended two cars last week and drove off.

The picture of the vehicle is attached to this article, license plate number 6052ARO. The vehicle appears to be an older model maroon Ford Expedition.

Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle was involved in a rear-end crash on Lillian Highway at Joaquin Road, and shortly after was involved in a second rear-end collision on Muldoon Road and Saufley Field Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 484-5000.