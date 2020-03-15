FHP: Kidnapped carjacking victim saved, suspect arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) Here’s a News Release from the Florida Highway Patrol:

On March 14, 2020 at approximately 7:30 PM, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
(ECSO) advised FHP that a carjacking and kidnapping had just occurred in the area of 5 South
New Warrington Road. The carjacked vehicle was a 2014 Dodge Dart in which a 21-year old male was riding. ECSO observed the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, then lost contact with the vehicle in the area of Jackson Street and 57th Ave. Witnesses reported to Troopers that a vehicle was seen traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Admiral Doyle Drive with no lights. Troopers arrived in the area to assist ECSO. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle in a driveway at 5950 Admiral Doyle Drive. The suspect was driving and attempted to exit the driveway. Troopers took the suspect into custody and rescued the 21-year-old victim who was still inside the vehicle. FHP turned the vehicle and subjects over to ECSO for final disposition.

State Troopers identified the suspect as 29-year-old Charles Lashure. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail late Saturday night. He faces charges including kidnapping and vehicle theft.

