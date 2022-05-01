JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says an ATV crash killed a man from Jay in Santa Rosa County and injured two others. It happened before 2 am Sunday.

The report says the ATV was traveling on Brownsdale Loop. The report says the driver, who was killed, was thrown from the vehicle, the ATV left the road, and collided with a ditch and barb wire fence.

A 20-year-old man from Jay was killed in the crash. Two other men from Jay, ages 20 and 22, reportedly had minor injuries. The report from the Florida Highway Patrol did not name the people involved in this incident.