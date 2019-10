ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Escambia County Monday evening.

According to the FHP traffic map, the accident happened around 7:29 p.m. on Pine Forest Road near Pelt Road in Century, Florida.

Troopers say the driver died after the vehicle struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. An 8-year-old, who complained of a head injury, was transported to Atmore Community Hospital.

This is a developing story.