FHP: Four-vehicle crash on Avalon Boulevard leaves one in critical condition

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A four-vehicle crash on Avalon Boulevard at Tuscarora Street left a 60-year-old Milton man in critical condition.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic report, a pick-up truck was traveling north on Avalon Boulevard at about 10:35 a.m. when it began to travel into the southbound lane and collided with an SUV. The pick-up truck then struck another SUV, causing both that SUV and the truck to collide with a sedan. The 60-year-old man who was critically injured was driving the second SUV that was struck by the pick-up truck.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.