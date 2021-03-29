FHP: Four-vehicle crash on Avalon Boulevard leaves one in critical condition

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A four-vehicle crash on Avalon Boulevard at Tuscarora Street left a 60-year-old Milton man in critical condition.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic report, a pick-up truck was traveling north on Avalon Boulevard at about 10:35 a.m. when it began to travel into the southbound lane and collided with an SUV. The pick-up truck then struck another SUV, causing both that SUV and the truck to collide with a sedan. The 60-year-old man who was critically injured was driving the second SUV that was struck by the pick-up truck.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories