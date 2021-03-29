FHP: Four-vehicle crash on Avalon Boulevard leaves one in critical condition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A fight was reported in Pensacola after the Pensacola State and Tallahassee Community College basketball game — allegedly between some of the players between both teams. At least one was hospitalized.

The fight happened around 10 p.m. at the Hartsell Arena in the parking lot after the game. WKRG News 5 spoke to a PSC official, who says this never happens at the school, and they're taking it seriously.