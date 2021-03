ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a fatal crash on N. Pace Boulevard Saturday night.

FHP deputies were dispatched to N. Pace Boulevard between W. Gonzalez Street and W. Brainerd Street at about 7:45 p.m. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the roadway remains blocked.

