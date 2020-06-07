FHP: Fatal crash kills three from Georgia in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report three people from Georgia have died from a fatal crash on State Road 85 Sunday morning at approximately 10:05 AM.

According to an FHP report, a 24-year-old Niceville man was traveling southbound on State Road 85 but his car went into the other lane causing a 58-year-old Georgia man heading northbound, along with his passengers; a 58-year-old man and 60-year-old woman, both from Georgia as well, to swerve into the median.

The right front of the Georgia man’s vehicle collided with the other vehicle’s left side which caused the Georgia man’s vehicle to roll over onto its left side.

The Niceville man’s vehicle continued southbound and traveled onto the east shoulder of State Road 85, striking a street sign and power pole, according to the FHP report.

The vehicle came to a final rest on Colonel Greg Malloy Road facing northeast.

