FHP: Bicyclist killed in Milton crash

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a bicyclist on Woodbine Road at Fawnwood Drive in Milton Monday evening.

The FHP says the accident that happened around 6:30 p.m. involved two vehicles

The FHP says the road is blocked as they investigate, so use caution in the area.

This is a developing story.

