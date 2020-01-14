FHP: Bicyclist killed in Milton crash

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a bicyclist on Woodbine Road at Fawnwood Drive in Milton Monday evening.
The FHP says the accident that happened around 6:30 p.m. involved two vehicles
The FHP says the road is blocked as they investigate, so use caution in the area.
This is a developing story.
