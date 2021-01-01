FHP: Fatal crash blocks Hwy. 90 near Pace

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident on Highway 90 near Pace. It happened at about 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. The crash blocked the roadway.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.

