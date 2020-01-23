FHP: Fatal crash in Pensacola involving large truck

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash at the intersection of North W Street and Marcus Pointe Boulevard Thursday evening involved a personal vehicle and large truck.



The driver of the personal vehicle, which they say is an SUV or minivan, was killed. That driver was on W Street trying to make a left on Marcus Pointe Boulevard when they lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck. At least three passengers who were in that vehicle are hurt.



This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY (4:32 p.m.): The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of an accident they are reporting as fatal on N. W Street in Pensacola Thursday afternoon.

The FHP traffic report map says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marcus Pointe Blvd and N. W. Street. The accident involves an 18-wheeler, a minivan and a box truck.

Southbound traffic on N. W St. in Pensacola is being diverted to one of the northbound lanes.

