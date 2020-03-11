FHP: Drunk driver backs into patrol car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol says a drunk driver hit a marked patrol car in a restaurant parking lot Tuesday evening.

FHP responded to a traffic crash involving a marked Escambia County Sheriff’s SUV and Ford sedan in the La Casita restaurant/convenience store parking lot at 4539 Sauffley Field Road in Pensacola. Deputies say Ronald McGee backed the Ford into the patrol SUV. At the time of the crash, the deputy was outside his SUV and speaking to a person about an incident call.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicles had minor damages. McGee arrested for DUI.

