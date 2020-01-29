FHP drug dog helps officers make meth arrest

Crestview, FL (WKRG-TV) —

Florida Highway Patrol troopers made a significant drug arrest, after a traffic stop. Tuesday around 12:30 PM, troopers pulled over the driver of a Nissan Altima for speeding westbound on Interstate 10 at the 60-mile marker. During the course of the stop, officers say a passenger in the car, James Mark George admitted to having marijuana in his pocket.

FHP then deployed their drug dog, Remy. Remy alerted officers to even more drugs in the vehicle. They discovered a bag containing approximately 36 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of heroin and drug paraphernalia. They said George admitted the drugs were his and was arrested.

George faces Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges.

