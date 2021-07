ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old Pensacola man died after he had a medical emergency and crashed into a tree on Gunter Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says the man was driving a red Dodge truck on Gunter Road near Inda Avenue when he had a medical emergency and veered off the roadway and hit a tree. He was taken to West Florida Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.