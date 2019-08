SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A semi-truck driver is in critical condition after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Curtis Hazard, 52, was driving his semi-truck east on County Road 182 in Santa Rosa County. He stopped the truck in the roadway and stepped out of the vehicle.

The FHP says a grey GMC pickup truck was driving in the opposite direction when it hit them.

Hazard was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition.