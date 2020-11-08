FHP: Driver from Pensacola makes U-turn on I-10, causing crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man from Pensacola, suspected of driving under the influence, made a U-turn on I-10 Saturday night, causing a crash. A report from the FHP says a 52-year-old man from Pensacola was traveling east on I-10 Saturday night near the 71-mile-marker when the report says he made a U-turn in the median where only emergency vehicles are supposed to travel.

The report says the Pensacola man’s vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. The trucker was not hurt and the wrong-way-driver was taken to a local hospital and treated for what are described as minor injures. The crash kept portions of I-10 in Walton County closed for hours Saturday night starting at about 10 pm. No names have been released.

