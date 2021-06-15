FHP: Child hit by car in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An 8-year-old boy was injured crossing a road in Escambia County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the boy was trying to cross Massachusetts Avenue between Chantilly Way and Monpellier Drive when he was hit by a Toyota Camry.

“According to a witness, the child crossed behind a box truck obstructing the view of the driver as she approached,” FHP said in a media release. “This resulted in the child colliding with the left side of the Camry near the mirror.”

FHP says child was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.