SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man was critically injured in a motorcycle Sunday night on Munson Highway.

Robert Henry Seemer, 42, was riding his 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Munson Highway at about 7 p.m. Sunday night when he lost control, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.

The motorcycle began sliding and overturned in the road, FHP said.

Seemer was transported to Baptist Hospital in critical condition.