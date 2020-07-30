FHP: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by tractor truck

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a tractor truck. It happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday on North T. Street.

The tractor truck struck the 55-year-old bicyclist as he was leaving the parking lot of Bob One Stop Shop at 1505 North T St. The Florida Highway Patrol report says after the man was struck, he and his bike slid about 20 feet in the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Attempts by law enforcement to make contact with the next of kin have been unsuccessful.

