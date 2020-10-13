FHP: Bicyclist dies in Santa Rosa County accident

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist died in a Monday evening accident on State Road 4 and State Road 87. The fatal accident happened around 9:00 p.m.

The FHP says a 33-year-old man was traveling westbound on the State Road 4 entrance ramp to northbound State Road 97. The bicyclist lost control of the motorized bike he was riding. He was transported to a Jay hospital where he died from his injuries.

LATEST STORIES: