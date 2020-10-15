FHP: Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi-truck

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 30-year-old woman died after she lost control of her bike and was hit by a semi-truck.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. on State Road 87 near Olf Choctaw Road. The woman was riding in the bicycle lane when she lost control of her bike and veered into the outside lane that the semi-truck driving in.

She was transported to Santa Rosa Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

