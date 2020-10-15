FHP: Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi-truck

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 30-year-old woman died after she lost control of her bike and was hit by a semi-truck.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. on State Road 87 near Olf Choctaw Road. The woman was riding in the bicycle lane when she lost control of her bike and veered into the outside lane that the semi-truck driving in.

She was transported to Santa Rosa Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories