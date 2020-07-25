FHP: 3-year-old in critical condition after hit by car in Milton

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Troopers (FHP) say a child was hit by a vehicle on Pinto Avenue Saturday and is in critical condition.

According to a release, a vehicle traveling east on Pinto Ave. approaching Buckskin Dr. when the child came onto the road without seeing the vehicle and was struck.

FHP say the child was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories