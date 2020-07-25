FHP: 3-year-old in critical condition after hit by car in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Troopers (FHP) say a child was hit by a vehicle on Pinto Avenue Saturday and is in critical condition.
According to a release, a vehicle traveling east on Pinto Ave. approaching Buckskin Dr. when the child came onto the road without seeing the vehicle and was struck.
FHP say the child was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
