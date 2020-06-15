FHP: 29-year-old Santa Rosa County woman dies in fatal crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal single-crash on Interstate 10 westbound Sunday afternoon at 1:45.
Authorities say a 29-year-old woman of Santa Rosa Beach lost control of her vehicle and collided into a tree.
She was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the crash report.
