FHP: 29-year-old Santa Rosa County woman dies in fatal crash

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal single-crash on Interstate 10 westbound Sunday afternoon at 1:45.

Authorities say a 29-year-old woman of Santa Rosa Beach lost control of her vehicle and collided into a tree.

She was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the crash report.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories