FHP: 28-year-old Fort Walton Beach man killed in crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 28-year-old Fort Walton Beach man died Monday morning in a vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 98 and Mary Street in Okaloosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was traveling westbound on U.S. 98 in a sedan-type vehicle, FHP said in a release. A 39-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman was headed eastbound in a van.

FHP says the man lost control of the sedan and his vehicle began rotating counterclockwise. The vehicle crossed the grassy median and entered the eastbound lanes.

FHP says the front of the van hit the right side of the sedan, killing the 28-year-old driver.

The 39-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman was seriously injured in the crash, according to FHP.