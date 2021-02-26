FHP: 19-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition at Baptist Hospital after trying to cross Fairfield Drive in Pensacola Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says at about 8:50 p.m. the woman was crossing Fairfield Drive, just west of the New York Drive intersection, when she was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle tried to avoid the woman but did not see her in time, according to FHP. The driver made a U-turn and after getting help, immediately returned to the scene and flagged down a deputy.

FHP adds the woman was not in a marked crosswalk and the area was dark, with no street lighting.

