Fewer than 200 vouchers need for Blue Angels license plate production

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NAVAL AVIATION MUSEUM FOUNDATION

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation needs the community’s help to make the Blue Angels license plate a reality. Fewer than 200 license plate vouchers are needed to get the plate into production. The Department of Motor Vehicle’s process to establish a new specialty license plate requires the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation to sell 3,000 vouchers before the plate goes into production. The voucher is redeemable for the plate once the sale requirement has been met and the plates are in production.

Florida drivers can purchase a voucher in person at a local Tax Collector’s Office or Tag Agency or online at https://bit.ly/3795qmF. The online service is available to all Florida residents residing in any county. Vouchers are available for cars, trucks, RVs or boat trailers.

It’s not necessary to wait for a vehicle’s registration to need renewal to purchase the Blue Angels license plate. For $30, a new plate can be ordered at any time without affecting the vehicle’s registration cycle.

As a process to gain public support, the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation is offering numbered Commemorative Challenge Coins to the first 3,000 Floridians who purchase a voucher from the Escambia County Tax Collector’s website. The 1.5” antique bronze coin showcases the Blue Angels crest on the front and the words “I Helped Make History” on the back. This exclusive coin is a way to thank those who helped make the Blue Angels license plate a reality for the State of Florida.

LATEST STORIES