Fewer lifeguards posted at Pensacola Beach

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County announced Oct. 22 that lifeguard staffing has changed due to the new winter schedule.

The Pensacola lifeguard towers have been taken down since Oct. 18 and residents are urged to use caution when visiting Pensacola beaches, according to a news release from Escambia County.

Lifeguards will maintain a presence on Pensacola Beach and Casino Beach via patrol cars, according to the release.

If you would like to become a Pensacola lifeguard, tryouts will be held Dec. 4 and 11 at the University of West Florid (UWF) Aquatic center. For more information, click here.