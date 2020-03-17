FEMA sending large reimbursements for Hurricane Michael efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple companies received grants from FEMA Tuesday aimed to reimburse crucial efforts after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Chemical Addictions Recovery Effort, Inc. is granted $1,610,581 for the cost of emergency repairs to its facilities, which included removing non-salvageable drywall and flooring as well as placing tarps on damaged roofs.

Florida Department of Financial Services was approved $1,252,171 for recovery efforts such as search and rescue operations, firefighting and local emergency operations center support for Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties.

These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program. FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

