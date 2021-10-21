FEMA reimburses Escambia County for Hurricane Sally debris removal

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — FEMA approved a more than $13.7 million grant on Oct. 21 to reimburse Escambia County for covering the costs of debris removal resulting from Hurricane Sally.

The $13,715,504 grant will reimburse Escambia County after the county’s funds were allocated to hire contracted workers to remove debris that resulted from Hurricane Sally, according to a news release from FEMA.

The debri removal lasted for six months and was necessary since the debris posed a serious threat to public health and safety, according to the release.

The debri from Hurricane Sally consisted of hazardous waste including hanging trees, limbs and household waste.

Additional expenses included the monitoring and oversight of collecting, removing and disposing of the debris within city limits, according to the release.