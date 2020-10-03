FEMA Registration Centers open for the first time in NWFL Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is an unedited news release from FEMA:

FEMA will open mobile registration centers for Hurricane Sally survivors in Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties Saturday, Oct. 3. The centers, called Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs), are staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.

Center locations: ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Southwest Branch Library12248 Gulf Beach HwyPensacola, FL 32507Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Brownsville Community Center3200 W. DeSoto St.Pensacola, FL 32505Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Extension Service3740 Stefani Rd.Cantonment, FL 32533Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Emerald Coast Healthcare Coalition755 Lovejoy Rd.Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Pensacola State CollegeSouth Santa Rosa Center4075 Gulf Breeze PkwyGulf Breeze, FL 32563Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The centers operate under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required. Individuals who come to the centers check in at a registration table, give their name and phone number, and then wait in their cars until they receive a text message to come to the FEMA staff at the MRIC. This process reduces the number of people standing in lines to mitigate against COVID. It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;

Downloading the FEMA App; or by

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

The following information is necessary when you register: