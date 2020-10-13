FEMA registration centers in NW Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- EggFest has been a tradition for people around the country since 2013. The festival is said to be one of the biggest barbecue events in our region, but it does way more than serving great food, because it raises money for charities all around Northwest Florida.

EggFest is usually held at the Wahoo Stadium, but due to COVID-19 they've had to cancel their event this year. However, they still plan on giving back to the community.