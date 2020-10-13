FEMA registration centers in NW Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — FEMA has opened mobile registration centers at multiple locations for Hurricane Sally survivors in Northwest Florida.
The Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC), is staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster assistance programs.
Locations in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties:
BAY COUNTY
- Bay County Public Library, 898 West 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
- Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32507
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Rd., Cantonment, FL 32533
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
- Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
- Pensacola State College, South Santa Rosa Center, 5075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Pensacola State College, 5988 U.S. 90, Milton, FL 32583
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The center will be at these locations in WALTON COUNTY at the times designated:
- Gene Hurley Park
- 965 Gene Hurley Road
- DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Days of operation: Oct. 13 – Oct. 17
- Freeport Regional Sports Complex
- 563 Hammock Trail East
- Freeport, FL 32439
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Days of operation: Oct. 18 – Oct. 22
- Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast
- 427 Greenway Trail
- Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Days of operation: Oct. 23 – Oct. 28
The centers operate under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required.
It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:
- Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;
- Downloading the FEMA App; or by
- Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.
The following information is necessary when you register:
- Address of the damaged dwelling where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)
- Current mailing address
- Current telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)
- A description of disaster-caused damage and losses
