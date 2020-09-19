FEMA press conference in Pensacola to discuss Hurricane Sally recovery efforts

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), and local officials are discussing the Hurricane Sally recovery efforts Saturday.

Here’s a list of who all is to speak:

-FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor
-FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz
-Congressman Matt Gaetz
-Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan
-Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley

