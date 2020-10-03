FEMA holds press conference for Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — FEMA is holding a press conference in Pensacola with Hurricane Sally being the topic of discussion.

Attendees may include:

Allison McLeary, State of Florida’s Bureau Chief of Recovery

Jeff Coleman, FEMA FCO (Federal Coordinating Officer)

Alexis Villasenor, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Crew Lead

Escambia County Administrator Janice P. Gilley

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners

The livestream can be viewed on WKRG.com or WKRG’s Facebook page.

