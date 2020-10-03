FEMA holds press conference for Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — FEMA is holding a press conference in Pensacola with Hurricane Sally being the topic of discussion.

Attendees may include:

  • Allison McLeary, State of Florida’s Bureau Chief of Recovery
  • Jeff Coleman, FEMA FCO (Federal Coordinating Officer)
  • Alexis Villasenor, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Crew Lead
  • Escambia County Administrator Janice P. Gilley
  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners 

The livestream can be viewed on WKRG.com or WKRG’s Facebook page.

