FEMA approves additional $1 million for Escambia County Sally debris removal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — FEMA has approved a grant of $1,016,712 for the state of Florida to reimburse Escambia County for the costs of its county-wide debris removal after Hurricane Sally.

Escambia County employees collected and removed an additional 19,436 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 1,589 tons of construction and demolition debris from public roads and rights of way between Nov. 21, 2020, and Feb. 18, 2021, removing any of the remaining threat to public health and safety.

The grant is awarded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program. The Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.