FEMA approves $3.9 million in Hurricane Michael Public Assistance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — FEMA announced Thursday that three projects for Hurricane Michael recovery work will be reimbursed by the State of Florida.

The projects will total more than $3.9 million.

  • Lynn Haven – $1,416,117 for permanent repairs to the city’s police station and council chambers
  • Tallahassee – $1,025,909 for citywide debris removal operations from public rights of way
  • Florida Department of Health – $1,468,121 for actions to remove the immediate threat to public health and safety, such as ambulance services and supplies for medical staff

These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

