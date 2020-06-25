FEMA approves $3.9 million in Hurricane Michael Public Assistance

NOTE: The Centers for Disease Control recommends social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Limiting face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social or physical distancing stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.

MOBILE: The City of Mobile has canceled their plans for a Fourth of July fireworks event. Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted out the news Thursday, June 25. He cites concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19. Mayor Stimpson says because of the rising number of cases and after consulting with health experts they determined the risk was too high.